Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 01-12-2020 05:19:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Chintamani(Kar)1.00-90.91202.00850085003.03

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 01, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.