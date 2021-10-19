Dvara E-Dairy, Jana Small Finance Bank tie-up targets dairy farmers

Agri-fintech firm Dvara E-Dairy Solutions Pvt Ltd has entered into a partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) to service small dairy farmers.

Through the partnership, Dvara E-Dairy aims to empower small and medium dairy farmers with financial and cattle management solutions using digital technologies.

“Today, a cattle loan is treated predominantly as a ‘personal loan to a dairy farmer’. With this strategic partnership with Jana SFB, we aim to expand access to a range of financial services for millions of unbanked and underbanked small dairy farmers,” said Ravi KA, founder and CEO, Dvara E-Dairy Solutions.

“Jana SFB has an extensive branch network in rural and agricultural regions across India. Incorporating advanced veterinary science and practices, and leveraging new-age technologies, coupled with Jana SFB’s expertise in the allied agriculture sector, we want to transform the credit and underwriting process for cattle loans. Our in-house product Surabhi e-Tag provides accurate cattle identification based on the muzzle identity. Similarly, the Surabhi Score, based on digital assessment, complements the underwriting of cattle loans based on dairy activities and customised cattle management recommendations. This helps dairy farmers improve their livelihood and achieve household financial goals,” Ravi added.

Sudhir Madhavan, Head of Retail Financial Services, Jana SFB, said, “We believe that dairy is one of the crucial sectors that not only provides employment to millions of rural households but also contributes to the economy. Our endeavour is to bridge the financial gap in this ecosystem by providing the required finance in a secured and hassle-free manner.”