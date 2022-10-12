Dvara E-Dairy Solutions Pvt Ltd has launched ‘Dvara Surabhi Loan’, a “True cattle loan” offered digitally in partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank to create scalable access to finance for small dairy farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Dvara Surabhi Loan is a tailored loan product for dairy farmers towards cattle purchase and maintenance. The cashflow dependency on dairy is assessed through a combination of the ‘Surabhi Score’, which is arrived based on digital assessment of how well the cattle is managed, taking into consideration various factors, as well as the farmer’s credit score.

This helps mitigate the risk and helps identify the ‘right borrower’ for the loan. The loan amount ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹1,50,000, with an average ticket size of ₹80,000. The innovative loan product will go a long way in enabling financial access for small and medium dairy farmers to enhance their livelihoods and increase incomes, the company said in a statement.

Comprehensive cattle management solution

“Surabhi Loan has been launched in select areas and we are encouraged by the results. 30 per cent of our customers are first-time borrowers, and we are receiving 100 per cent on-time digital repayments. We have now expanded our service across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with plans to expand in a phased manner to other parts of the country,” said Ravi K.A., Founder & CEO, Dvara E-Dairy Solutions.

The Dvara E-Dairy solution aims to create synergy between dairy farmers, financial services institutions, and value chain companies to assist them in making informed decisions. Dvara E-Dairy’s Surabhi platform provides comprehensive financial and cattle management solutions to small and medium dairy farmers, the company added