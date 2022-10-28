An early start of sowing operations by farmers across the country will help farmers overcome any negative impact of the heatwave that is being witnessed over the last couple of years following climate change. At least five per cent of the normal area has been brought under cultivation by farmers across the country in the first month of the rabi season.

Overall, sowing under all rabi crops was reported at 37.75 lakh hectares (lh) as of October 28, up by 39 per cent from the same period a year ago. The normal acreage under all rabi crops is 633.8 lh.

Wheat has been sown on 54,000 hectares so far, mostly in Uttar Pradesh which faced deficient monsoon rainfall continuously in the first three months of the kharif season. Later on, the northern State experienced excessive precipitation in September and during the first 10 days of October. Wheat coverage was 34,000 hectares in the year-ago period.

Grains shrivel

“As soon as the water dries from the field, which was vacant for rabi crop, farmers have started sowing wheat. This is good for the cereal crop as the harvesting will start in March if it is sown now and may avoid the risk of temperature increase as happened last year,” said SK Singh, a former agriculture scientist of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). He said Haryana and Punjab farmers should complete sowing by mid-November which will help them to harvest the crop on time.

Sowing of wheat, the main cereal of the winter season, begins normally in November and harvesting starts in March-April. However, many areas in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh plant wheat in October and harvest the crop earlier than other regions. The sowing of wheat has also started in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. Last crop year (2021 July-2022 June), wheat production dropped to 106.84 million tonnes (mt) from 109.59 mt the previous year due to a heatwave that swept across the country during March-April. This caused in the shrivelling of the grains.

Mustard sowing delayed

Pulses acreage remained higher at 8.82 lh until October 28 against 5.91 lh in the year-ago period. Chana (gram) area is up 69 per cent at 6.96 lh from 4.12 lh a year ago.

The area under oilseeds has reached 19.69 lh, up by 30 per cent from 15.13 lh, and out of this mustard area is up by 34 per cent at 18.99 lh, compared with 14.21 lh.

“Mustard used to be sown in and around Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, the main hub of the oilseed crop bordering Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, in the second fortnight of September and every year it is getting delayed. Though current data show that it is higher from the year-ago period, ideally it should have been over by October-end as it is a 130-140 days crop and yield gets lowered when it is harvested after summer sets in the region,” said a mustard breeder of ICAR.

Coarse cereals have been sown on 4.68 lh, more than double from 2.31 lh a year ago while winter-grown paddy has been transplanted on 4.02 lh as against 3.54 lh a year ago, according to data released by the Agriculture Ministry.

