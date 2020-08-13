East India receives heavy rain as low brews in the vicinity

The evolving next spell of the monsoon ahead of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal brought heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh and heavy over Konkan, Goa and the plains of West Bengal until 5.30 pm on Wednesday, and India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said on Thursday morning.

Stations receiving highest rainfall were: Satna-13; Matheran-9; Shantiniketan-7; Dahanu-6; Rewa, Umaria and Mumbai -4 each; Varanasi, Pendra Road and Sundernagar-3 each; Darjeeling, Raipur, Alibag and Mahabaleshwar -2 each; Lucknow, Fursatgunj, Gorakhpur, Malanjkhand, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Kandla, Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Nasik city and Kalingapatam - 1 each.

Morning cloud spread

Satellite picture showed dense clouds over Central and adjoining West-Central Bay; and over land across Chandigarh, Karnal, New Delhi, Bareilly and Kanpur; and less dense clouds over Nagpur, Nanded-Waghala, Solapur, Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Macehria, Nellore, Chennai, Vellore and Salem.

Heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy falls are likely on Thursday over Gujarat region; heavy to very heavy over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

North-West India

It would be heavy over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Coastal Karnataka. Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is forecast over Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning may break out over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, plains of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Strong winds have been warned (50-60 km/hr) along and off the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts; and along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Meanwhile, rains over North-West India are expected to cover to some extent the moderate to deep deficits some of the states and Union Territories here.

Two-three-day outlook

Outlook for next 2-3 days said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls may lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls is also forecast over Gujarat state, East Rajasthan and parts of Central India during the next two days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls may lash Gujarat state and East Rajasthan while it would be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls over the northern parts of Konkan and Goa during the next three days. Moderate to Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh until Friday.

Helpful atmospheric features

Facilitating these weather conditions are North-South trough running down from Bihar to West-Central Bay allowing for diversion of moisture into East and North-East India and the cyclonic circulation over North-West and adjoining West-Central Bay off the Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts, which is expected to concentrate the as the expected low-pressure area.

The IMD reiterated that the low may persist over the region and become more organised during the next two three days before crossing coast and heading inland. Available indications are that this too may merge later into the monsoon trough, which could open the doors open for formation of another circulation over land (not sea) by August 20.

An extended outlook during August 18 to 20 said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershowers may break out over Maharashtra-Goa and Karnataka coasts, Gujarat State, East Rajasthan, parts of Central, East and Northeast India. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over parts of Central India, the North-Eastern States, Maharashtra-Goa and Karnataka coasts, Gujarat state and East Rajasthan.