Easterly wave to bring rain for South

An easterly wave will start affecting the South Peninsula from Wednesday and cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for three subsequent days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said on Monday evening.
Similar climes have been forecast over Rayalaseema and coastal and south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday in what is potentially a build-up to the North-East monsoon.
Isolated very heavy falls are predicted for a flood and landslide-wary Kerala and Mahe as well as over neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday and Friday.
Kerala has already received 84 per cent of its normal quota of North-East monsoon rainfall during the first 17 days of an eventful October.
Easterly waves are a frequent occurrence during the North-East monsoon as they travel in from the West Pacific/South China Sea and have been known to set up low-pressure areas, depressions or even cyclones in the past and merit close watch.
Meanwhile, the IMD has also pointed to land-based low-pressure area elsewhere over the country which are capable of driving and sustaining heavy to very heavy rainfall over North-West India, parts of Central and East India during this week.
These ‘low’s are situated over south-west Madhya Pradesh (already interacting with an incoming western disturbance) and over the plains of West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha, kicking up unseasonal rain under their respective command areas.
