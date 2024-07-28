India, a nation with a rich agricultural heritage, faces the dual challenge of feeding its vast 1.4 billion population while mitigating the environmental impacts of farming. According to the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) Synthesis Report released in 2023, agriculture, forestry, and other land use (AFOLU) account for about 22 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In India, the agricultural sector contributes approximately 11-12 per cent of the country’s total GHG emissions, with methane from rice paddies and livestock, nitrous oxide from fertilizers, and carbon dioxide from land use changes being the primary culprits.

As India aims to achieve its ambitious net-zero emissions target by 2070, the agricultural sector plays a crucial role in this transition.

Organic farming: A sustainable alternative

Organic farming has gained traction in India as a sustainable alternative to conventional agriculture. Organic farming enhances soil health and biodiversity by avoiding synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.

Sikkim, India’s first fully organic state, has seen significant environmental benefits, including improved soil fertility and reduced water pollution.

In Sikkim, the transition to organic farming has led to a 10 per cent increase in soil organic carbon content, enhancing the soil’s capacity to sequester carbon.

Additionally, organic farms in the state have reported a 30 per cent reduction in water usage compared to conventional farms, contributing to both water conservation and reduced energy consumption for irrigation. The success of Sikkim’s organic transition has inspired other states like Uttarakhand and Kerala to follow suit.

Agroforestry: Integrating trees and crops

Agroforestry, the practice of integrating trees with crops and livestock, has shown promise in reducing carbon emissions, enhancing biodiversity, and providing numerous economic benefits.

Trees in agroforestry systems sequester carbon, improve soil structure, provide shade, reduce wind erosion, and enhance biodiversity. Agroforestry systems can also diversify farm income through products like fruits, nuts, and timber.

In the Araku Valley, the Naandi Foundation has promoted agroforestry among coffee farmers. They have created a more resilient and productive ecosystem by planting shade trees among coffee plants.

The trees sequester carbon, improve soil health, and provide additional income from fruit and timber, demonstrating the potential of agroforestry in carbon mitigation.

Studies have shown that agroforestry systems in India can sequester an average of 25 tonnes of carbon per hectare per year, significantly higher than conventional monoculture systems.

Precision farming - Leveraging Technology

Precision farming uses technologies such as GPS, sensors, drones, and data analytics to optimise farm management. Farmers can use these tools to precisely apply water, fertilizers, and pesticides, reducing wastage and emissions. Precision agriculture ensures that inputs are used efficiently, minimising environmental impact.

For example, farmers in Maharashtra are using drip irrigation systems integrated with soil moisture sensors to apply water and nutrients directly to the plant roots.

In Punjab, farmers using precision agriculture techniques have reported a 15 per cent reduction in fertilizer use and a 20 per cent decrease in pesticide application, leading to both cost savings and reduced environmental impact.

The adoption of drip irrigation systems, guided by precision farming data, has resulted in water savings of up to 40 per cent in water-stressed regions of the state.

Crop rotation and intercropping

Crop rotation and intercropping are age-old practices that have resurged as sustainable techniques. In Punjab, farmers practising crop rotation with legumes have reported a 15 per cent increase in soil organic matter and a 10 per cent reduction in fertilizer use.

The state’s efforts to diversify away from the traditional rice-wheat system offer valuable lessons in overcoming entrenched agricultural practices.

A study in Uttar Pradesh found that intercropping pigeon peas with maize increased overall productivity by 30-40 per cent while reducing the need for nitrogen fertilizers by 25 per cent.

This practice enhances soil fertility and provides natural pest control, reducing reliance on chemical pesticides. The practice of intercropping legumes with maize in Karnataka has improved soil health through nitrogen fixation and provided farmers with additional income from diversified crops.

Rainwater harvesting and efficient irrigation

Water management is crucial for sustainable agriculture. In Gujarat, the adoption of drip irrigation has led to a 40 per cent reduction in water usage and a 20 per cent increase in crop yields.

The state’s Jal Sanchay Abhiyan (water conservation campaign) has been particularly successful, constructing over 100,000 check dams and reviving traditional water harvesting structures.

In Rajasthan, the implementation of rainwater harvesting techniques has increased groundwater recharge by 30 per cent, allowing farmers to cultivate water-intensive crops in arid regions. Solar-powered irrigation pumps, promoted under the PM-KUSUM scheme, have reduced reliance on diesel pumps, cutting emissions and costs for farmers.

Integrated pest management (IPM)

Integrated Pest Management combines biological, cultural, and mechanical methods to control pests, minimising the use of chemical pesticides.

In Tamil Nadu, IPM practices have reduced pesticide use by 50 per cent and increased crop yields by 15 per cent. The state’s Sustainable Sugarcane Initiative, which promotes IPM along with other sustainable practices, has been particularly successful.

A study in Maharashtra’s cotton-growing regions found that IPM practices reduced pesticide use by 70 per cent while maintaining or even increasing yields, leading to reduced carbon footprint associated with pesticide production and input costs.

Vermicomposting: Turning waste into wealth

Vermicomposting uses earthworms to convert organic waste into nutrient-rich compost. In Karnataka, vermicomposting has led to a 25 per cent increase in crop yields and a 30% reduction in fertilizer costs.

The state’s Sujala Watershed Project has been instrumental in promoting vermicomposting among small and marginal farmers. A study in Madhya Pradesh found that farms using vermicompost increased their soil organic carbon content by 0.5-0.7% annually, significantly enhancing the soil’s carbon sequestration potential.

Vermicomposting has also provided an additional income stream for many rural women, promoting economic empowerment and environmental benefits.

Sustainable livestock management

Livestock farming is a significant source of methane emissions, mainly from enteric fermentation in ruminants and manure management. Sustainable practices, such as improved feed quality, rotational grazing, and methane digesters, can reduce these emissions.

In Rajasthan, the introduction of improved fodder varieties and rotational grazing practices has helped reduce methane emissions from livestock. Additionally, biogas plants that convert manure into renewable energy are being implemented, providing a clean energy source while reducing GHG emissions from manure decomposition.

Conservation tillage

Conservation tillage involves minimal soil disturbance, preserving soil structure, and enhancing carbon sequestration. Traditional plowing disrupts soil carbon and releases CO2 into the atmosphere.

In contrast, conservation tillage allows organic matter to accumulate in the soil, boosting its carbon storage capacity.

For instance, in the Indian state of Punjab, farmers practicing zero tillage in wheat cultivation have observed increased soil organic carbon levels and reduced fuel consumption and costs associated with plowing. This method promotes water retention and reduces erosion, contributing to soil health and resilience.

Conclusion

India’s journey towards sustainable agriculture offers valuable lessons for the global community. The success of organic farming in Sikkim, agroforestry in Andhra Pradesh, and precision farming in Maharashtra demonstrates the potential of these practices to enhance productivity while reducing environmental impact.

By adopting and scaling up these eco-friendly farming strategies, India can significantly reduce its agricultural carbon footprint while ensuring food security and improving farmers’ livelihoods.

However, the transition to sustainable agriculture requires significant investment in infrastructure, technology, and farmer education, which is bound to reap many benefits in the future and thus is worth the investment!

Government support through policies, subsidies, and incentives is crucial to accelerate this transition. As India strives to meet its climate commitments while ensuring food security for its growing population, eco-friendly farming practices will play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable and resilient agricultural future.

The author is Founder, Mynzo Carbon & SolarArise