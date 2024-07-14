Eco-friendly innovations are revolutionising traditional farming practices. Paddy farming, a cornerstone of global food security, is transforming with the advent of bio solutions like bio-fungicides, bio-insecticides and bio-fertilizers etc.

Paddy farming, also known as rice cultivation, is a vital component of agriculture, providing a staple food for a large portion of the world’s population. However, like all forms of agriculture, it faces numerous challenges, including pests, diseases, and environmental degradation. In the past, farmers have relied heavily on chemical fertilizers, fungicides and insecticides to protect their crops and maximise yields. While effective in the short term, these chemicals have led to long-term issues such as pesticide resistance, environmental pollution, and health hazards for farm workers.

The shift towards eco-friendly solutions

Recognising the limitations and drawbacks of chemical solutions, researchers and farmers alike have been exploring alternative, eco-friendly solutions to soil nutrient management as well as pest and disease management. One such solution is the use of bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides​​, which are derived from natural sources such as bacteria, fungi, and plants. Unlike chemical products, biologicals are not ​​harmful to the environment and are safer for farm workers, as well as they do not leave harmful residues on crops.

Role of biologicals in providing safe food

Bio-fertilizers work by solubilising or mobilising nutrients in soil and bio-pesticides work by targeting specific pests and diseases, leaving beneficial organisms unharmed. Bio-fertilizers convert available nutrients into available forms, hence farmers can reduce chemical fertilizers. It helps improve soil quality as well. Reduction in usage of chemical fertilizer reduced burden of fertilizer subsidy on govt as well.

Bio-pesticides work on the principle of harnessing nature’s mechanisms to control pests and diseases. They are developed using intensive research to identify virulent strains capable of survival and multiplication. By leveraging these innovative biological approaches, we can meet Sustainable Development Goals by providing safe food to society. These products replace harmful chemicals, reduce groundwater contamination, and have export potential, particularly in European markets where banned chemicals create a demand for safer alternatives.

Major pests and diseases in paddy farming

Pests such as Thrips, Brown Plant Hopper (BPH), Yellow Stem Borer, Gall Midge, and Leaf Folder, along with diseases such as Blast, Brown Spot, Bacterial Leaf Blight, Sheath Rot, Sheath Blight, Bacterial Leaf Streak, and Bakane or Foot Rot, have plagued paddy crops for decades. Conventional methods have struggled to manage these effectively, leading to the need for alternative solutions.

Bio pesticides and pest control

Biological agents like Beauvaria Bassiana, Bacillus Thuringiensis, Verticillium Lecanii, Trichoderma Viride, Trichoderma Harzianum, Trichoderma Asperellum, Bacillus Subtilis, and Pseudomonas Fluorescens have shown promise in controlling pests and diseases. These agents are host-specific and multiply on specific pathogens to cause mortality, thereby effectively controlling pests and diseases.

Nutrient enhancement and soil health

Biological agents have a very important role in providing nutrition to plants besides pest and disease control. Nitrogen-fixing bacteria, phosphate-solubilizing bacteria, potassium-mobilising bacteria, and zinc-solubilising bacteria effectively assist in the availability of nutrients to plants. This also assists in reducing chemical fertiliser imports by 20 to 25 per cent and enhancing the health of the soil.

A sustainable future for paddy farming

The combined approach of integrated nutrient and pest management using bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides offers a promising path forward for sustainable paddy farming. Biologicals provide a safe and effective alternative to chemical controls, safeguarding human health and the environment. Strategic seed sowing disrupts the life cycle of pests and diseases, further reducing the need for chemical intervention.

This eco-friendly approach not only ensures food security but also facilitates a healthier agricultural ecosystem. Bio-fungicides promote healthy soil by encouraging the growth of beneficial microbes and reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers. With continued research and development, these innovations have the potential to revolutionise paddy farming, creating a future where we can grow healthy food in harmony with nature.

(The author is President of IPL Biologicals. )