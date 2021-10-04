Edayur Chilli, Kuttiattoor Mango receives GI tag

Edayur Chilli and Kuttiattoor Mango are the latest to receive the Geographical Indication tag through concerted efforts of IPR Cell of Kerala Agricultural University, State Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare and farmers of Edayur Chilli and Kuttiattoor Mango.

Kerala is a biodiversity hotspot and also has unique agriculture commodities nurtured by farmers over centuries. The GI registration will help the local products to earn greater access to domestic and international markets, KAU officials said.

Edayur chilli (Edayur mulaku in Malayalam) is a local cultivar of Edayur, Athavanad, Marakkara, Irimbiliyam, Kalpakanchery and Valanchery panchayaths in Valanchery block and Moorkanad and Kuruva panchayaths in Angadippuram block of Malappuram district, being cultivated in the area for at least the last 150 years. From Edayur, large quantity of this chilli were sold to nearby markets and districts for making Kondattom (sun-dried-curd-chillies) an integral part of each and every meal of the area.

Unique cultivar

Edayur Chilli gardens are a common sight in this area during the months of April till December. It is a unique cultivar of this area with very low pungency. The distinctiveness can be attributed to its genetic makeup, the specific environmental and soil conditions of area of cultivation and the traditional methods of cultivation.

Kuttiattoor mango (Kuttiattoor manga in Malayalam) is a popular and tasty traditional mango cultivar of Kuttiattoor and the nearby gram panchayaths in Kannur district of North Kerala. Trees with large number of mangoes on them are a visual treat for anyone visiting Kuttiattoor during the months of March, April and May.

Even though this cultivar is most popularly known as Kuttiattoor mango, it is interesting to note that it is also known as ‘Nambiar manga’, ‘Kannapuram manga’, ‘Kunjimangalam manga’ and ‘Vadakkumbhagam manga’ in small pockets of Kannur. It is famous for its appealing orange-yellow coloured fruits as well as the excellent taste and flavour. Another speciality is that ripened fruits do not show speckles or patches on the skin, making it more appealing in market. The distinctiveness of Kuttiattoor mango is aided by the combination of specific environmental conditions of the area of its cultivation and varietal characters.

GI status is expected to provide better visibility and market opportunities for Edayur Chilli and Kuttiattoor mango in the days to come, the officials added.