EDII, cattle development body to promote cow-based entrepreneurship

At a time when animal husbandry is being promoted as a dependable livelihood source for rural youth, experts are now working on an action plan to promote cow-based entrepreneurship across the country. The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in association with Rashtriya Kemdhenu Aayog (RKA), Ministry of Fisheries, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India are jointly planning to promote cow entrepreneurship across the country by organising capacity building programmes and orienting more people towards this discipline.

Sector experts are looking at creating entrepreneurship avenues and an enabling ecosystem for the cow-based economy. The efforts are on to identify cow-based products for diversification and new enterprise creation.

EDII in association with RKA on Tuesday organised a one-day National Conclave on ‘Cow-based Entrepreneurship: Potential, Opportunities and Challenges’. The conclave, which saw participation of over 80 representatives from the government and agriculture and allied sector from across the country, highlighted the importance of research and development on cow-based entrepreneurship, and better cow preventions and livestock.

The experts look to formulate a strategy and action plan to promote and encourage cow-based entrepreneurship in India and promote cow-tourism and developing custom-design capacity building programs for cow-shed/milch owners, start-ups etc.

Vallabhbhai Kathiria, chairman, RKA, said, “In the changing times, there is a need to double on- and off-farm income for the Indian agriculture sector. Cow-based entrepreneurship can be a key proponent in this regard.”

He stated that apart from milk products, there is a huge potential in creating new types of enterprises based on cattle input and outputs.

“Although a niche domain, with right interventions and intent, the cow-based economy can be a prolific sector that could provide several employment opportunities at the grassroots level,” Kathiria stated.

In this context, the conclave collated new ideas, experiences and underlying opportunities and challenges shared by practitioners for entrepreneurs to ideate, create and nurture new age cow-based entrepreneurship.

Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, said, “There is a need to enhance knowledge and capacity building of the existing and potential cow-based entrepreneurs. The domain remains unexplored, and with research and in-depth study, effective strategies and interventions can be laid down.”

He added that it will help in the implementation of the initiative and also make sure that entrepreneurs gain the most from such new-age ventures.

“This will also help in the growth and formalisation of the sector in the long run,” he added.