Agri start-up eFeed, which is working on solving methane reduction from cattle using precision animal management and nutrition, has announced its selection as one of the top eight startups in the 5th cohort of AgFunder’s GROW Impact Accelerator based out of Singapore. This achievement highlights eFeed’s commitment to transforming the dairy sector through artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology, the company said in a statement.

Founded on the principle that smartphones are the most accessible and cost-effective tools in farmers’ hands, eFeed leverages advanced AI to generate personalized feed recommendations. These recommendations are designed to optimize yields and significantly reduce methane emissions, addressing critical environmental concerns. With a database built on over 100,000 animal data points, eFeed’s solutions are at the forefront of precision animal management.

This year’s cohort at AgFunder GROW Impact Accelerator focuses on bridging the gap between the planet’s finite resources and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on innovative agrifood technologies. eFeed stands out for its impactful approach to sustainability and farm management, utilizing farmers’ smartphones for data collection to minimize the need for expensive hardware.

Kumar Ranjan, CEO of eFeed, said “We’re excited to be part of AgFunder’s GROW Impact Accelerator. It’s a big step for us and a chance to show how our AI technology can help farmers reduce emissions and improve yields simply using their smartphones. We’re ready to learn, grow, and help more farmers around the world.”

During the six-month program, eFeed will benefit from a $100,000 investment, mentorship, and invaluable connections within GROW’s global network, enhancing its capabilities and reach. The program, blending in-person and remote engagements, will further eFeed’s mission to enhance milk production yields and mitigate methane emissions across developed and emerging economies. The accelerator program will culminate in a demo day on November 21, 2024, during the Singapore International Agri-Food Week, where eFeed will showcase its pioneering solutions aimed at revolutionizing animal agriculture.