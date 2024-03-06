Eggoz, an egg brand from Gurugram, has crossed ₹100 crore in net annual recurring revenue sales within three years of launch, according to a media statement by the company.

By providing herbal feed for its hens, Eggoz has created a strong market presence in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, it said.

Quoting Abhishek Negi, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Eggoz, the statement said: “Our primary aim is to spread awareness on the importance of choosing farm-fresh and chemical-free eggs for a healthy diet. Our success can be attributed to our dedication to making healthy eggs available in the market. We hope to further expand our consumer base by helping people opt for a healthy living, while also guiding farmers to produce better and chemical-free eggs.”

Eggoz works with local farmers, offering them tech-enabled support and herbal hen feed. Eggs sold by Eggoz pass through 11 safety checks, including UV-sanitisation. The company has helped farmers increase their income by 30 per cent, it said.

