Egreens sets up ₹15 crore agritech early stage fund

Egreens on Wednesday announced setting up of a ₹15-crore fund to invest in early-stage agritech start-ups in the country. The company will focus on start-ups that use innovative technologies and disruptive business models across food production, storage and transportation.
Egreens to focus on business ideas including innovative market linkages, use of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning in farming practices and implementation of Internet of Things across the supply chain, the firm said in a statement.
The new fund announcement comes close at the heels of an investment of ₹15 crore in VegEase, an in-house food retail brand of Egreens.
Mayank Chaurasia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Egreens, said, “The agricultural supply chain in India is fragmented, with last mile delivery being almost missing. Therefore, it offers an opportunity to identify and invest in the right start-up which is trying to solve this problem. We are looking at exciting start-ups that will create forward and backward integration with VegEase. While VegEase is present in the B2C segment, we want to increase our footing in the B2B, B2B2C segments in diverse markets”.
