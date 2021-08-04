Electronic gadgets, batteries, alloys, solder items set to get costlier as tin prices soar

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Products ranging from solder material, lead-acid batteries, smartphones, laptops, tablets and other electronic products, and chemicals and alloys, including copper, are set to get costlier if they have some tin in them.
Manufacturers are set to be under pressure as tin prices, which have increased about 70 per cent since the beginning of the year, have raced to a record high in the global market on strong demand and a disrupted supply.
The outlook of a further increase by the year-end doesn’t augur well either for industry or consumers.
Demand-supply imbalance to keep tin prices firm until year-end
On Tuesday, tin prices for cash on London Metal Exchange (LME) were quoted at $36,473 (₹27.05 lakh) a tonne, while 3-month contracts ruled at $34,550 (₹25.62 lakh).
Supply disruptions
Tin prices have increased mainly due to supply disruptions resulting from the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant across Asia and Africa, in an already tight market.
More importantly, the pandemic has peaked in Myanmar, the world’s third largest producer, and this is set to worsen the supply-demand scenario. Supplies have also been affected by the protests and strikes that followed after Myanmar defence forces staged a coup to displace an elected government.
Steel cos seek quality control on tin plate imports
Drought and power curbs in the Chinese province of Yunnan, the main producer of the metal in the Communist nation, also affected supplies.
The UK-based International Tin Association (ITA) said production in Yunnan was affected in June, while maintenance carried out by the world’s largest producing firm — Yunnan Tin — exacerbated the situation.
The maintenance work will be completed this month, bringing back significant volume to augment supplies. ITA said tin production, particularly in Myanmar, was affected in May due to labour shortage.
Industry usage
Movement of labour between Yunnan and Myanmar continues, affecting production. But the output will likely increase over the next few months, ITA said.
Its study last year revealed that solder accounts for 49 per cent of tin consumption, followed by chemicals (18 per cent), tinplate (12 per cent) and batteries (7 per cent).
ITA said growth prospects for solder were bright, particularly with regard to 5G-related markets, while those of canned food were good as consumption has increased during the pandemic. Similarly, battery use was boosted and a significant proportion of electric bikes in China uses tin, it said.
Tin use by application (in %)
Industry
Usage
Solder
49
Chemicals
18
Tinplate
12
Batteries
7
Alloys
5
Other
9
Source: International Tin Association
Outlook raised
Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (FSCRIR) has raised its projections for tin price movement this year to $28,000 a tonne from $23,000 earlier.
The agency said a rapid increase in demand has outstripped the slow pace of tin supply recovery during the Covid pandemic. It expects prices to peak only before the year-end, which means they still have legs to rise further.
“We expected that the limited supply growth will persist in the third quarter this year,” it said, adding that, as a result, the global refined tin inventory has declined.
Supply growth will be limited in the current quarter in view of the Covid shutdowns in Indonesia and Malaysia affecting the reopening of mines and smelters. Both these countries made up 30 per cent tin production last year, FSCRIR said.
Demand rationing
Prices will peak in the fourth quarter as only the supply tightness will ease. The market will then head lower but the current record prices will result in rationing of demand by electronic manufacturers, as they will struggle to pass on the spike to consumers, the agency said.
Relaxing lockdown curbs will also boost exports, it added.
The current situation in the tin market owes to a persistent supply deficit in the preceding years, which is expected to continue until next year.
Supplies will ease once tin production projects go on stream, though not in the near future.
Currently, tin stocks on the LME are 2,290 tonnes, with warrants for 1,060 tonnes cancelled. This means 1,060 tonnes are being taken out of the LME warehouse, probably for cash sale. The stocks in the LME warehouse are lower by 70 per cent from the year-ago period.
Shipping delays
According to the ITA, global refined tin production is 3.3-3.7 lakh tonnes, with mine output at 2.7-3.1 lakh tonnes. The rest is met through secondary production or recycling of tin.
This year, supplies have tightened as exports from Indonesia, the world’s largest shipper and second-largest producer of the metal, dropped 24 per cent in the first quarter, mainly on shortage of shipping containers and other delays. There were similar supply issues in China, the largest global producer, and Congo, supporting tin prices.
According to AfriTin Mining, which has tin assets in Namibia and South Africa, the tin market has consistently been facing a deficit and this is expected to continue into 2022. The deficit is mainly due to increasing regulations in producing countries and depletion of ore reserves.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...