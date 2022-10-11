Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food manufacturing arm of Emami Group, expects Healthy & Tasty edible oil to become a ₹5,000-crore brand in the next 3-5 years. The brand, which is currently close to ₹2,000 crore, was relaunched by the company on Tuesday.

Launched in 2010, Emami Healthy & Tasty enjoys a leading position in the West Bengal market and is one of the fastest growing brands in northern and western India, post its national entry in 2017.

As a part of this relaunch, Emami Healthy & Tasty would reveal a brand-new packaging makeover across its four variants — mustard, soyabean, sunflower and rice bran with a modern, contemporary and minimalistic look. The new packs will portray a premium imagery and narrate a source story communicating the brand’s natural skewed identity rooted to its Indian-ness, said a statement.

The brand has roped in actor Katrina Kaif as its national brand ambassador. She will be paired with Ravi Kishan in a separate commercial for the brand’s mustard oil variant.

‘Healthier choice’

Emami Agrotech introduced ‘Ultralite’ Soyabean Oil, the lightest version of soyabean oil, which has been developed by its R&D and technical team with the help of global technology experts. The European Refining Technology used in the production process makes the oil lighter in colour, less in stickiness and lower on absorption thereby making it a healthier choice for the new-age, health-conscious consumers, the release said.

“A successful brand needs to evolve to stay fresh and relevant in the consumer space. As a response to the needs of the dynamic consumer preferences, it is important for a brand to find the right connect. Hence, our new packaging represents a smart, minimalistic look to establish itself as a modern progressive brand. We also believe that Emami Healthy & Tasty brand will succeed to capture a wider consumer mind space with the launch of Ultralite Soyabean Oil,” Debasis Bhattacharya, President, Marketing, Emami Agrotech, said in the statement.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit