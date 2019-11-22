Emirates flyers go nuts over Indian cashew

Today is World Cashew Day, and this year, the focus is on the world’s largest international airline — Emirates — and the world’s largest cashew producer — India.

The reach of Indian cashews now extends way beyond the country’s shores, to over 150 destinations across 85 countries and territories, thanks to Emirates, which is giving wing to the Indian dry fruit.

The Dubai-based airline specially prepares Indian style masala cashews sourced from Tamil Nadu to get the perfect snack for its First Class and Business Class passengers. These snacks can be enjoyed by passengers in their spacious, well-appointed seats, drink in hand or working their laptops, and in the luxurious Onboard Lounge on the A380s.

Every year, India exports over 80,000 tonnes of cashew kernels, valued at more than $900 million. Around 22 per cent of this revenue comes from cashew exports to the UAE, where Emirates is based.

In 2017-18, the UAE accounted for 21 per cent of India’s total cashew exports and became the largest importer of the nut, says a press release from Emirates.

Annually, Emirates serves around 33 tonnes of masala cashews around its global network, and 125 tonnes of mixed nuts, of which cashew is a key ingredient, besides almonds, pistachios and macadamia. This excludes tonnes of cashews the airline buys to include in its regional and international dishes.

This year, SkyCargo, the cargo division of Emirates, transported over 50,000 kg of cashews from Kochi to Los Angeles between April and October. Indian cashews on Emirates’ global services to 159 destinations have piqued interest, created awareness and more opportunities for Indian farmers and industry, the release said.

Emirates’ 34 years in India have been defined by progressive investment, partnership and growth. In a 2015 study by The National Council of Applied Economic Research, Emirates’ Indian operations contributed over $848 million annually to the nation’s GDP, supporting over 86,000 jobs and generating about $1.7 billion in forex earnings.

The Emirates Group currently employs more than 13,700 Indian nationals globally, constituting 21 per cent of its workforce, mostly in high-skilled employment.

In India, Emirates serves nine cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram, with 170 weekly services, the release said.