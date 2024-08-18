In a context where the crisis of stagnant and declining incomes for small farmers and landless agricultural labour persists, climate change impacts productivity severely with the increasing intensity and frequency of extreme climate events. We must recognise the gender aspect of the agrarian crisis, as women increasingly make up the majority of the workforce in agriculture and are yet not recognised as farmers. A recent data analysis shows that “with growing rural-to-urban migration by men there is ‘feminisation’ of the agriculture sector”.

Climate change disproportionately impacts women farmers as they often face greater vulnerability due to limited access to resources, increased workloads, and their critical roles in food production and caregiving. Strengthening climate resilience enhances their ability to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change, leading to improved livelihoods and social security.

Empowering women farmers involves addressing these challenges through comprehensive climate-resilience policies that provide support, resources, and opportunities for growth. Such policies help mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure agriculture’s overall productivity and sustainability.

Addressing farmers’ needs

Thus, addressing farmers’ needs through a gendered lens and empowering women farmers through climate-resilience practices is essential for building resilient farming and ensuring climate justice in Indian agriculture.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, BASANT is a farmer producer organisation that has made significant strides in empowering women farmers. Basant is dedicated to improving the livelihoods of marginalised women farmers in this semi-arid region.

Basant has been instrumental in helping women farmers transition to sustainable, chemical-free farming. This shift improves soil health and yields and strengthens resilience to climate variability. By providing training and resources, Basant enables women to adopt sustainable practices that reduce dependency on chemical inputs and increase their ability to cope with climate impacts.

Basant’s initiatives include expanding market links for women farmers, which is crucial for improving their economic stability. By facilitating access to markets and fair pricing, Basant helps women farmers secure better income for their produce, further strengthening their resilience against climate-related challenges.

Basant’s experience

The experience of Basant provides insights into the kinds of activities that effective climate-resilience policies can ensure for supporting women farmers and encouraging their active participation in sustainable agriculture. These policies should address critical areas. For example, ensuring women have access to land, water, credit, and technology is fundamental.

Policies should promote equitable distribution and support women’s ownership and control over these resources. Furthermore, providing education and training on climate-smart agricultural practices helps women farmers adapt to changing conditions and improve productivity. Additionally, facilitating access to markets and fair trade opportunities enables women farmers to secure better prices for their produce and improve their livelihoods. Finally, incorporating gender perspectives into climate and agricultural policies ensures that women farmers’ specific needs are addressed and included in decision-making processes.

The agri-based innovative livelihood models like Basant have been instrumental in creating sustainable livelihoods, enhancing social security, and bolstering climate resilience, particularly for the women of the Bundelkhand region. In a semi-arid area where traditional farming practices often struggle against harsh climatic conditions, these models have introduced sustainable farming techniques that have transformed the agricultural landscape. Initiatives such as multi-layer farming, organic agriculture, and vermicomposting have improved farm productivity and ensured that farming remains viable and profitable for women farmers. These practices reduce dependency on expensive chemical inputs, lower production costs, and increase profitability, thus contributing to economic stability and social security for the women involved.

Managing risks

Furthermore, these models have significantly impacted climate resilience strategies by promoting practices that help farmers adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. Techniques like water conservation through rainwater harvesting, agroforestry, and the cultivation of climate-resilient crop varieties have empowered women farmers to manage the risks associated with erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and soil degradation.

By improving soil health, increasing water retention, and fostering sustainable farming practices, these initiatives have strengthened the resilience of the entire agricultural system in Bundelkhand. The involvement of women in these projects has not only enhanced their economic independence. Still, it has also placed them at the forefront of climate action in their communities, making them key players in building a sustainable and resilient future for the region. The impact of these efforts is evident in the improved livelihoods, greater food security, and enhanced climate resilience of the women farmers in Bundelkhand.

Empowering women farmers through climate-resilience policies is crucial for building sustainable agricultural systems and ensuring food security in the face of climate change. The efforts of initiatives like Basant exemplify how targeted initiatives can support women in overcoming challenges and thriving in their roles as farmers. By integrating gender perspectives into climate strategies and providing the necessary resources and support, we can strengthen the resilience of women farmers and empower their future.

(Faraz is Program Manager and Perumal Communication Officer, ActionAid Association)