eNam should not be forced on farmers, says Sanjay Kaul

Apple AirPods Pro review: Shut out the noise in comfort
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s advice to State governments to dismantle the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and move on to eNAM (electronic National Agriculture Market) has raised many eyebrows as the three-year-old nascent online platform is still facing teething troubles.
Addressing the sixth World Congress on Rural and Agricultural Finance earlier this week, Sitharaman said, “I want to place emphasis on eNAM. We are trying to get the States to scrap APMC, which has not been found to be efficient in helping farmers get better prices for their produce.”
She said that the APMC had served its purpose at one time but there are very many difficulties associated with it today. She added that the APMC, had become inefficient in helping farmers find better price for their produce.
Sanjay Kaul, Chairman, National Collateral Management, said that farmers should be given the choice to sell via eNAM, the traditional APMC mandi or sell directly to a buyer, whichever benefits him the most.
If a private mandi in his vicinity offers better services, he should have the choice to go there as well. eNAM should be an additional avenue, and should not replace other existing methods, he said.
Moreover, he said that buyers of farmer's stock today at APMC mandi’s are also the ones who had given loan to farmers during the sowing period.
eNAM will face significant challenges trying to overcome these type of informal set up, added Kaul.
eNAM must also ensure farmers get paid on time and in full. This is a challenge as the current data shows that most eNAM transactions are settled outside the system. Payment gateway and account integration is the key to ensure the online platform succeeds, he said.
eNam should also ensure that the entire ecosystem including assaying and grading works in tandem to ensure that all-India participation works well.
This requires significant investment in infrastructure, the upgradation of mandis and driving awareness among farmers and traders.
Just investing in a bare-bone IT system with auction software will only translate into the bids being entered into the system and just data collection, he said.
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...