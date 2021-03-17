Ending uncertainty, Telangana says it will procure rabi paddy

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Ending weeks of uncertainty and speculation, the Telangana Government has said it will procure paddy and ensure farmers get minimum support price (MSP) for paddy for the rabi produce.
“We are planning to introduce a regulated process wherein the farmers will be given coupons. They can go to the markets and sell their produce at the FCI procurement counters,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said.
Addressing the discussion on motion of thanks on the Governor’s speech on Wednesday, he said the Government would open procurement centres in the areas where Covid cases are high and in the hinterlands.
Initial estimates put the paddy output in the State in the rabi season at one crore tonnes, with the farmers growing the crop on a record area of 52 lakh acres.
“You need not worry about selling of the produce. I wish the situation will improve from next year and the farmers will be able to sell their produce at the marketyards,” he said.
Stating that he can’t talk much on an issue at it is sub-judice, he said there was overall uncertainty about the new (agri) laws. “We don’t which way it will go. The Supreme Court has stayed the laws,” he said.
“When Parliament makes a law, the States are obliged to follow it,” he said, arguing that there was no way the State can oppose the Central agri laws.
He alleged the successive governments at the Centre had encroached on State’s subjects in the Concurrent List.
He, however, said that the State would continue to run the marketing committees even if the Central laws called for elimination of such committees.
He said the State procured all of the produce from the kharif at the farm gate to help farmers during the Covid pandemic.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...