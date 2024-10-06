In India, agriculture is not just a profession; it is the backbone of the economy, with more than half of the population directly or indirectly reliant on it for their livelihood. For agritech companies, particularly those pioneering drone spraying technology, engagement with farmers goes beyond peak seasons. The off-season is a crucial period that offers a unique opportunity to build trust, strengthen relationships, and position drone spraying as an indispensable tool for future farming growth.

Drone spraying technology, with its precision and efficiency, has the potential to transform Indian agriculture, making it more sustainable, cost-effective, and productive. However, its adoption depends heavily on farmers’ trust and understanding of the technology. Off-season engagement can help bridge the gap between skepticism and acceptance, creating a foundation for long-term collaboration and growth.

Why off-season engagement is crucial for companies?

For many farmers, the off-season is a period of planning, reflection, and preparation for the next cycle. Agritech companies can utilize this time to engage with farmers in several impactful ways:

1. Cultivating relationships and strengthening brand loyalty

Trust is crucial in farming communities, where farmers often rely on peer recommendations before adopting new technology. Engaging with farmers during the off-season helps agritech companies build strong relationships and gain their trust. Workshops and one-on-one interactions give farmers a pressure-free opportunity to experience drone spraying benefits, fostering trust and increasing the likelihood of future adoption.

2. Educating farmers about drone technology

The off-season is ideal for educating farmers about drone spraying benefits. Training sessions, demonstrations, and tutorials help clarify how drones can reduce input costs, improve yields, and minimise environmental impact. Feedback from farmers who’ve used drones allows companies to refine their offerings, ensuring they address farmers’ concerns and improve service for future growing seasons.

3. Strengthening distributor networks and demand generation

During the off-season, agritech companies can focus on expanding their distributor networks and creating demand through pre-booking campaigns. This ensures a smooth rollout when the growing season begins and helps secure future customers early on.

4. Agri-tech partnerships and digital engagement

Collaborating with government institutes, NGOs, and local networks can boost trust and extend the reach of drone services. Digital and educational initiatives, such as online tutorials and webinars, keep farmers informed and engaged with new technologies.

5. Addressing post-season challenges

Companies can gather feedback from farmers post-harvest to identify challenges and make improvements. This engagement not only helps refine services but also strengthens long-term relationships with the farming community.

Additionally, this period can serve as a time for agritech companies to identify common issues farmers face, such as pest management or weed control, and tailor their services accordingly.

Strategies for off-season engagement

1. Organizing awareness campaigns and workshops

Organising workshops and training programs during the off-season allows agritech companies to offer hands-on experience with drone spraying technology. Hosting these sessions in local villages makes the technology more accessible, with practical demonstrations showing drone precision and how they enhance farm operations. Establishing farmer education hubs in rural areas can further support continuous learning, providing training, resources, and technical assistance. Launching educational campaigns via social media and community groups can also raise awareness about the benefits of drone spraying in promoting sustainable farming practices.

2. Offering pilot programmes or free trials

Offering pilot programs or free drone spraying trials during the off-season can significantly increase adoption. When farmers see firsthand how drones can save time, reduce costs, and improve yields, they are more likely to invest in the service for future growing seasons. By providing risk-free trials, agritech companies can reduce the barrier to entry and build confidence in the technology.

3. Engaging local farmer leaders and influencers

In rural India, local farmer leaders and influencers play a significant role in shaping opinions. Engaging with them during the off-season can help agritech companies build trust within the broader farming community. These leaders can serve as brand ambassadors for drone spraying services, sharing their positive experiences and encouraging others to follow suit.

4. Collaborating with government and cooperatives

Government and agricultural cooperatives often have significant influence over rural communities. Collaborating with these entities during the off-season ensures that agritech companies can reach a wider audience and gain additional credibility. Public-private partnerships can amplify the impact of drone spraying services by integrating them with government schemes, such as Kisan Drones, which offer subsidies and incentives to farmers.

5. Launching loyalty programs or offers

Launching loyalty programmes and offering off-season discounts help agritech companies build relationships with farmers while driving demand. Pre-season booking campaigns secure early adoption and customer commitment. Off-season product launches, workshops, and demonstrations let farmers explore innovations without pressure. Strengthening communication and supporting distributors ensures a well-prepared network, while partnering with local agri stores enhances service accessibility and community ties.

Overcoming challenges and building for the future

While off-season engagement provides a unique opportunity, it also comes with challenges. Many farmers, especially smallholders, remain hesitant about adopting expensive technologies like drones. Financial constraints, lack of technological literacy, and fear of failure can act as barriers to adoption.

To overcome these challenges, agritech companies should consider flexible financing models, such as offering drone-as-a-service (DaaS) or working with agricultural cooperatives to reduce costs for farmers. Additionally, investing in capacity-building initiatives that train local youth as drone operators can create employment opportunities while making the technology more accessible.

The Long-Term Impact of Off-Season Engagement

Engaging with farmers during the off-season not only helps build trust but also positions drone spraying as a reliable, efficient, and sustainable farming solution. By maintaining open communication, addressing concerns, and providing ongoing support, agritech companies can ensure higher adoption rates during the growing seasons.

Furthermore, fostering strong relationships with farmers creates a ripple effect that benefits the entire agricultural ecosystem. Farmers are more likely to share their positive experiences with their peers, creating a network of trust that will expand drone spraying services across India. This leads to better productivity, reduced costs, and ultimately, greater agricultural growth.

For agritech companies, especially those offering drone spraying services, the off-season is a pivotal time to engage with farmers and build trust for future growth. By focusing on education, providing hands-on experiences, and gathering feedback, companies can strengthen relationships with farmers and position themselves as key partners in the future of Indian agriculture. In a rapidly evolving landscape, off-season engagement isn’t just an opportunity—it’s a necessity for long-term success.

The author is CEO at Agri Wings