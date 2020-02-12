Ernakulam KVK to promote native poultry breeds, eggs

Clean facts about sustainability
Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is set to ensure availability of authentic desi poultry in urban homes of the city.
The KVK will collect one-day-old chicks from organic poultry farmers after ensuring the purity of the native breed of the poultry and will distribute these through its sales counter located at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.
In a first step of this initiative, KVK formed a group of desi poultry farmers in the district and a self-help group.
After collecting the chicks, KVK will rear them for two months, vaccinate them before distribution, said Shinoj Subramanian, Head of KVK. The Kendra would also ensure that farmers follow scientific systems in poultry farms as advised by KVK before buying the chicks from them, he said.
KVK’s initiative assumes significance in the wake of the shortage of native poultry for consumption in urban markets. KVK will start buying the chicks of original desi breeds from May and it is expected that the vaccinated poultry could be distributed by July, Shinoj said.
The farmers’ group under the KVK is also planning to solve the issue of shortage of feed for organic poultry. An attempt will be made to produce the feed under farmers’ group he added.
In another major initiative of KVK and the poultry farmers associated with, country chicken eggs would be made available in the market with a brand name. Currently, there is no systematic market for desi eggs. Even though there is a huge demand for the produce, lack of proper market network stands in the way of farmers to reach out to the targeted buyers, he said.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...