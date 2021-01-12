ETG Agro commissions almond processing plant in Gujarat

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
ETG Agro India has recently commissioned an almonds processing plant at Kheda, Gujarat. With a processing capacity of over 10,000 MT of raw almonds per annum, it intends toexpand its portfolio, including walnuts, pistachios and cashews processing.
Through its flagship enterprise ETC Agro Processing India, a large processor and marketer of pulses and nuts will open a new revenue stream, the company said in a statement..
The Kheda plant is focused on deshelling and processing of almonds. Women workers entirely operate the sorting line, and the nuts will be marketed under the brand – ETG AGRO NATURZ – PRO NUTS in both bulk and consumer pack formats.
The company will be sourcing nuts- such as walnuts and cashews from domestic growers, and almonds from the USA and Australia. It has established partnerships with key suppliers. For the year 2021-22, the company estimates a sales of over 8,000 MT.
Parage Gadre, CEO, of ETG Agro India said that its entry into the nuts business portfolio is a part of a long-term plan to diversify into growing foods, commodities, value-added processed staples, plant-based protein applications and ingredients, which gains higher acceptance amongst consumers. Tplant also aims to produce nuts ingredients meant for sweets, biscuits, ice-creams, and other user industries shortly.
The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns have brought many people to home cooking, baking, and experimenting with easily accessible staples, processed foods and even discretionary snacks and munchies such as nuts, he added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...