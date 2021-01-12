ETG Agro commissions almond processing plant in Gujarat

ETG Agro India has recently commissioned an almonds processing plant at Kheda, Gujarat. With a processing capacity of over 10,000 MT of raw almonds per annum, it intends toexpand its portfolio, including walnuts, pistachios and cashews processing.

Through its flagship enterprise ETC Agro Processing India, a large processor and marketer of pulses and nuts will open a new revenue stream, the company said in a statement..

The Kheda plant is focused on deshelling and processing of almonds. Women workers entirely operate the sorting line, and the nuts will be marketed under the brand – ETG AGRO NATURZ – PRO NUTS in both bulk and consumer pack formats.

The company will be sourcing nuts- such as walnuts and cashews from domestic growers, and almonds from the USA and Australia. It has established partnerships with key suppliers. For the year 2021-22, the company estimates a sales of over 8,000 MT.

Parage Gadre, CEO, of ETG Agro India said that its entry into the nuts business portfolio is a part of a long-term plan to diversify into growing foods, commodities, value-added processed staples, plant-based protein applications and ingredients, which gains higher acceptance amongst consumers. Tplant also aims to produce nuts ingredients meant for sweets, biscuits, ice-creams, and other user industries shortly.

The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns have brought many people to home cooking, baking, and experimenting with easily accessible staples, processed foods and even discretionary snacks and munchies such as nuts, he added.