A delegation from the European Union visited ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT).

The objective of the visit was to explore cutting-edge research and innovations being undertaken at CIFT and to foster cooperation in research and innovation (R&I) between the EU, its member states, and leading Indian research institutions

Pioneering works

The delegation led by Pierrick Fillion-Ashida, First Counsellor and Head of Research & Innovation, EU delegation to India, and accompanied by Vivek Dham, Advisor-Research & Innovation, expressed keen interest in CIFT’s pioneering work in marine fisheries and litter management, blue economy initiatives, one health and antimicrobial resistance, sustainable fisheries management, standards and policy support for ocean governance.

Potential avenues for collaboration

The visit also included discussions on potential avenues for collaboration under ‘Horizon Europe’, the EU’s largest Research &Innovation funding programme. Delegates highlighted various cooperation and funding opportunities that could benefit Indian research institutions and drive collaborative advancements in these critical areas.

George Ninan, Director, CIFT, emphasised the institute’s commitment in promoting sustainable fisheries and contributing to the global blue economy. He expressed optimism about the synergies between CIFT and the EU’s R&I ecosystem, particularly in addressing global challenges like marine litter, sustainable fisheries, and ocean governance.

Highlighting CIFT’s contributions to fisheries technology and innovation, Fillion-Ashida said such collaborations are vital for addressing global challenges and advancing objectives in sustainable development.

Guided tour

The visit concluded with a guided tour of the institute’s state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities, where the delegation gained first-hand insights into CIFT’s ongoing projects and technological advancements. The EU team, comprising of representatives from WAH, Netherlands, DAAD, Germany & EU Horizon, also welcomed future collaboration with CIFT in promoting post-graduate research and education.

