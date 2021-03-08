European agency sees thundershowers for South Tamil Nadu

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that it would not be until Wednesday that pre-monsoon thundershowers break out over parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala even as satellite pictures showed rain clouds float over eastern, northern, and north-western parts of Sri Lanka and some waft across the Palk Strait and the Gulf of Mannar into the South-East coast of Tamil Nadu.
An area from Tiruchendur, Arumuganeri, Thoothukudi, Aruppukottai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Devakottai, Karaikudi and Ananthangi to Pattukkottai witnessed clouds gathering over the area on Monday morning while parts of Sri Lanka are already receiving rain or thundershowers.
The Sri Lakan Met Department has forecast showers or thundershowers at several places over central, Sabaragamuwa, southern, north-western and western provinces in the afternoon. As was the case on Sunday, the national forecaster sees the possibility of fairly heavy falls above 7.5 cm at some places.
Several spells of showers may occur in the eastern and Uva provinces. Misty conditions were expected at some places in the central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and western provinces. The national forecaster advised the general public to observe caution against the threat of brief but localised strong winds and lightning.
Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast thundershowers with lightning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on Wednesday. As for Thursday and Friday, when forecasts are available on Monday morning, thundershowers and lightning would be confined to Kerala and Mahe.
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF-IFS-HRES) has indicated the possibility of heavier showers for the Palayankottai-Thoothukudi-Kovilpatti belt, complete with a flare-up along the adjoining Ghat areas in its forecast for today and tomorrow (24 hours until Tuesday noon).
The European model predicts lighter showers for the south-interior parts and along the coast of Tamil Nadu, covering Rameswaram, Madurai, Karaikudi, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Kaveripattinam, Puducherry and reaching up to the suburbs of Chennai during this period.
Towards the East, the Ghat areas of Valparai, Coimbatore and Udhagamandalam and adjoining parts of Kerala and Coastal Karnataka until Mangaluru would compel watching, per the European model outlook. It has already predicted that the pre-monsoon showers may propel further northward later.
Over North India, an incoming western disturbance has parked itself over Central Pakistan on Monday morning, with an induced cyclonic circulation moving ahead and lying across the border over North-West Rajasthan. The combined system would influence the weather over the hills and plains.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail are likely over the heights of the Himalayas today (Monday) and isolated rainfall/snowfall on Tuesday. Isolated trace/very light rain/drizzle is expected over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi until Wednesday.
A fresh disturbance expected by Tuesday night will trigger fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/hail, and isolated heavy falls over the hills on Wednesday and Thursday.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over the rain-deficit North-Eastern States until Thursday.
