The European Commission (EC) has granted protected geographical indication (PGI) for India’s unique Kangra tea, which is grown in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

The EC notified granting PGI on March 22 and this will come into effect from April 11, 2023.

The granting of PGI for Kangra tea comes at a time when the EC has been dragging its feet on granting a similar status to Basmati rice. India had filed for the GI tag in 2018 but the European Union (EU) wants India and Pakistan to hold talks so that the latter’s Basmati rice also gets due recognition. However, Islamabad is far off from meeting the requirements.

No ‘statement of opposition’

In its notification, the EC said it was granting the PGI as it had not received any “statement of opposition” and hence it “should therefore be entered in the register”.

Grown since the mid-19th Century, Kangra tea is known for its unique flavour and taste. It is available as black and green teas.

According to the Tea Board, Kangra tea is grown at an elevation ranging from 900 to 1,400 metres above sea level with the annual rainfall being 270-350 cm.

Unique characteristics

“For Kangra, the ‘Valley of Gods’, nothing less than the majestic Dhauladhar mountain range could have served as the backdrop. And to toast its beauty, there is nothing finer than Kangra tea,” the Board says about one of India’s finest teas.

The climate, the characteristic terrain and soil conditions, and the coolness of the snow-clad mountains in the Kangra region all play a role in crafting a delightfully distinct cup of quality tea.

“Particularly the first flush with an aroma and flavour has an unmistakable tinge of fruitiness,” the Board says.

The history of Kangra tea dates back to 1849 when Dr Jameson, then superintendent of the Botanical Tea Gardens, pronounced the region ideal for tea cultivation.

Being one of India’s smallest tea regions makes Kangra green and black teas all the more exclusive.

“While the black tea has a sweet lingering after-taste, the green tea has a delicate woody aroma. The demand for Kangra tea has been increasing steadily and much of it is bought by natives and exported to Kabul and Central Asia via Peshawar,” it says. Kangra tea is a registered Geographical Indication (GI).

According to the Tea Board, Kangra tea is a little milder than Darjeeling tea in terms of flavour and has more body and liquor.