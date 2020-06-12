Excess rain into first half, and June hopes to add more

Realigning HR in the post-Covid era
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Twelve days after the monsoon entered the Kerala coast, all-India rainfall continues to be in excess (32 per cent above normal) despite a few more meteorological subdivisions losing the early advantage gained from a surplus pre-monsoon rain and waited for the real monsoon rains to arrive.
In comparison, last year, the monsoon was delayed, sluggish and weak during this period after being confined to Western Ghats and covered only 10 percent of the landscape (normally close to 50 per cent). It had also totted up massive deficit of 42 per cent as away-going cyclone Vayu stole its thunder.
On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expected the monsoon to cover remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Odisha and West Bengal; some more parts of Chhattisgarh and some parts of South Gujarat, South Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during next two days.
But it had fallen fresh into deficit over Lakshadweep (-29 per cent); Jharkhand (-32 per cent); and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura (-28 per cent); West Uttar Pradesh (-32 per cent); and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (-42 per cent), while improving over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (-36 per cent).
Seasonal rains may be lagging by a few days on the West Coast as well as in the North-East, but it is ahead of time over some parts of East India, especially the southern parts of Odisha and the contiguous Chhattisgarh, thanks mainly to a low-pressure area that washed over land from the Bay of Bengal.
Though it has not become well-marked, the low is expected to strengthen south-westerly monsoon flows from the Arabian Sea along the West Peninsular Coast prompting a large shield of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka to unfold over the next two days, the IMD said.
It may unleash scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa; isolated heavy to very heavy over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya into Saturday.
Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Vidarbha, while it would be isolated heavy to very heavy over Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday during this vigorous phase of the monsoon.
The low lay over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Coastal Odisha on Friday noon but, contrary to expectations, failed to intensify a round despite enjoying warm waters earlier in the Bay. The vertical wind shear (change in wind speed and direction with height) could have proved fatal here.
With the monsoon having covered the entire Bay, the vertical wind shear would be high enough to tear apart any storm structure building in the region. This could have affected the prospects of the low, suspects Akhilesh Gupta, Advisor and Climate Change expert with the Department of Science and Technology.
After onset, the monsoon works on its own dynamics and in tandem with an existing low in the Bay. They co-exist and feed into each other in such harmony that one would not be able to live without the other. This is spectacularly on view in how the monsoon flows and the low in the Bay have behaved.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
as an accessory, a banner, even an easel
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...