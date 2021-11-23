Excess rains in November hit crops on over 5 lakh hectares in Karnataka

Incessant rains over the past couple of weeks have affected agriculture and horticulture crops on over five lakh hectares (lh) in Karnataka.

According to preliminary estimates by the Karnataka Agriculture Department, field crops have been affected in around five lh, while horticulture crops – mainly vegetables such as tomatoes and onions have been hit on over 30,000 hectares, sources said.

Incessant showers

While the entire State has been reeling under the impact of incessant rains for most part of November, the standing crops in Southern districts have relatively faced a higher impact of the excess precipitation.

Karnataka has received 260 per cent excess rain in November till date, mainly due to the depression and low-pressure areas triggered in the Bay of Bengal. As against a normal rainfall of 37 mm, Karnataka has received 132 mm till November 23.

The south interior Karnataka region has received 318 per cent excess rains during this period, while the coastal region of the State has received 323 per cent more precipitation. Similarly, the north interior Karnataka has received 159 per cent more rainfall, while the Malnad region — that mainly consists of plantation districts — has received 269 per cent more rainfall.

The standing paddy crop has been hit in an area of around 39,061 hectares including in districts such as Bellary, Koppal, and Raichur among others.

Similarly, standing maize crop has been hit on over 67,000 hectares with districts such as Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, and Chitradurga facing major impact.

Ragi has been the worst affected crop with an estimated crop loss on over 2.76 lakh hectares. Ragi has been badly hit by the rains in Tumakuru, Ramanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Hassan districts.

Tur crop has been affected on 14,111 ha by November rains, while groundnut on 68,760 hectares. Bengal gram has been affected on around 13,000 hectares.

Crop loss survey

The State is expected to carry out crop loss survey after which the figures of the actual affected area are likely to go up. While the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured relief to the affected, farmer leaders have demanded quick relief for the actual losses suffered.

“We estimate that standing crops on over 7 lakh hectares have been hit by the rains and demand compensation for the actual value of the crops damaged,” said Kurubur Shantakumar, Convenor of the Karnataka Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer organisations in the State.