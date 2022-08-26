Excess rains likely to delay soyabean harvest in MP 

Despite concerns over excess rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh affecting the soyabean crop and delaying the harvest, overall output of the oilseed is likely to be good this year, experts said.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer, has received excess rainfall this year. Of the 52 districts in the state, 11 have received large excess rainfall, while 14 have received excess precipitation during the June 1-August 25 period, according to data from the Indian Meterological Department. About 23 districts have received normal rains, while four have received deficient rains.

“Excess rain has damaged the crip in four of the 22 main soyabean producing regions, including Bhopal, Guna, Vidisha and Rajgarh. However, it is not a worrisome situation,” said Tarun Satsangi, AGM – Commodity Research at Origo E-Mandi.

“The overall crop condition is good and we may see improved productivity. The only concern is higher moisture in the field and a lack of adequate sunshine, which might cause a 15-day delay in the harvest,” Satsangi said.

“As soyabean acreages are similar to last year’s levels, the crop will be good this year,” Satsangi said.

While some areas under soyabean in MP have been diverted to corn, this has been compensated by a rise in acreage in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Soyabean has been planted in 50 lakh hectares (lh) in MP, compared with 53.87 lh a year ago, as of August 18. In Maharasthra, the area is higher at 48.33 lh, compared with 45.5 lh a year ago. Similarly in Rajasthan, the area under the oilseed is higher at 11.51 lh (10.63 lh). The overall soyabean acreage stood at 119.54 lh (119.04 lh), according to the Agriculture Ministry.

“The present crop condition is good except that the fields are water-logged. Overall disease severity in the crop is moderate. However, it is facing yellow mosaic virus (YMV), Rhizoctonia aerial blight (RAB) and anthracnose disease in a sporadic manner. Currently, there is mild infestation of defoliators such as semi loppers and tobacco caterpillar, observed in the Malwa region. Similarly, Guna and Vidhisha districts are facing moderate infestation of defoliators. As excess rain has caused waterlogging in many areas of MP, crops are being affected and growth has reduced. Soil moisture under the current conditions is high and the harvest may be delayed,” said Nita Khandekar, Director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Soyabean Research in Indore.

D N Pathak, Executive Director of the Soyabean Processors’ Assocation of India (SOPA), said excess rains have not had a major impact on the crop. “The crop condition is normal to good. It will be a concern if the rain doesn’t stop. Soyabean is a versatile crop and if it rains continuously, it will be a problem. It would be difficult to comment on the crop size as we still have one full month to look at,” Pathak said.

On the expected delay in harvest, Pathak said there won’t be any delay in the crop. “Some people had sown early and some delayed. Crop sown in June will be ready in September-end and those who had sown in July will harvest in October,” he said.

Soyabean prices are hovering around Rs 5,800-6,000 per quintal across markets in MP and Maharashtra. SOPA recently estimated that carryforward stocks of soyabean for the new oil year starting October 2022 will be at a record 27.72 lakh tonnes as farmers, trade and crushing units still hold a sizeable chunk of oilseeds from last year’s output.