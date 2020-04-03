‘Exempt sales and service of farm equipment from lockdown’

Farm machinery makers are seeking exemption from the lockdown to run their sales and service centres to cater to the farmers’ requirement during the rabi harvest season.

Crops such as wheat and gram are ready for harvest across major parts of North India.

The Centre has exempted farm inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and pesticides from lockdown. Though the inter- and intra-State movement of farm machinery such as combines and harvesters, the implementation of the order is poor on the ground. “We are urging the Government to consider placing farm machinery in the exempt category and allow operations of sales and service centres,” said Shenu Agarwal, CEO of Escorts’ Farm Machinery business.

Farmers would require the need of service centres to get their tractors and other equipment repaired ahead of the harvest season. Any equipment purchased two years ago needs some repair or service. Moveover, equipment such as threshers, which are used only during the harvest season, needs maintenance before they could be put to use. Also, some farmers would like to buy some new equipment or spares to carry our their harvest and the subsequent sowing operations, Agarwal said.

Though States such as Haryana and Bihar have exempted farm machinery from lockdown, things are different on the ground. As a result, people are not allowed to run their sales and service centres. “We are trying to request the local authorities in these States to allow the sale and service of farm equipment,” Agarwal said.