Expert seeks cashew area expansion in Karnataka

Farmers in plain land areas of Karnataka can think of taking up cultivation of cashew as a commercial crop, according to TR Guruprasad, a cashew scientist.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Modern cashew cultivation practices’, organised by the Krishi Vijnan Kendra of Kolar in Karnataka on Friday, he said that around one lakh hectares of plain land areas in different districts of Karnataka can be used for cashew cultivation. Farmers in districts such as Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Mandya, and Chitradurga can think of taking up cultivation of cashew as a commercial crop, he said.

The country can save foreign exchange to a great extent if farmers in plain land areas of Karnataka also think of taking up cultivation of cashew as a commercial crop, he said.

He also highlighted the successful case studies of cashew cultivation in plain land areas of Karnataka. Red soil and laterite soil are best suited for cashew cultivation in plain land areas, he added.