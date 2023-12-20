There is an urgent need to enhance the knowledge regarding climate-resilient practices among farmers while private sector should play a major role in developing green technologies in the farm sector, according to experts who spoke at an agriculture event.

Addressing the one-day event on December 19, organised by Arya.ag, an integrated grain commerce platform and Bayer Foundation India, Sudheer Goel, a former additional chief secretary of Maharashtra, said, “Strengthening farmers’ awareness about the importance of embracing climate-resilient agriculture can be accomplished by reinforcing agricultural extension services. The existing lack of knowledge regarding climate-resilient practices emphasises the necessity for enhanced outreach and education in this field.”

Capital for FPOs

Amit Kumar, head of sustainable and inclusive growth at UNDP, said that encouraging farmers to adopt change could involve a government-driven policy initiative, providing working capital to Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). “Additionally, private collaborators could play a role in developing green technologies, while aggregators could facilitate the convergence of market players and farmers on a unified platform,” Kumar said.

Arya.ag remains committed to its mission of supporting farmers and advancing sustainable agricultural practices, said Prasanna Rao, CEO and co-founder. The outcomes of the event titled Climate Summit ‘23 would pave the way for more collaborative efforts and innovations in the agricultural sector, he added.

The summit brought together representatives from 45 diverse FPOs, including women-led FPOs from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, the organisers said in a statement. Experts emphasised on climate-resilient and regenerative farming practices, challenges encountered by small and marginal farmers particularly in resource access and dealing with the effects of climate change.