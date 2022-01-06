‘Explore coconut’s potential for carbon sequestration’

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The carbon sequestration potential of coconut must be explored seriously, says AK Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Sciences), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
Delivering a virtual address at the 106th foundation day of the Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Singh said coconut sequesters 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide per hectare per year. This is huge compared to other crops that occupy a large area, he said.
He called for adopting high-density mutiple cropping system to step up the quantity of carbon dioxide sequestration.
As copra price plummets, Kerala sets process in motion to procure raw nuts
If the UN comes out with a programme on carbon credits, this crop will be one of the biggest beneficiaries in India, he said.
On CPCRI’s focus on coconut and arecanut, he said these crops have a significant role in carbon sequestration, and this must be tapped effectively.
Stressing that research institutes should actively adopt new technology tools, Singh said there will be more thrust on technologies in the agricultural sector for greater efficiency in breeding, management and so on.
Six food brands launched under ‘One District One Product’ scheme
He said that gene editing had reached unexpected levels in some crops and the Government might take a view on gene editing in the days to come. A committee on this has submitted its report to the Government. “We have to rededicate ourselves to the increased application of new tools,” he said.
He urged institutes such as CPCRI to bring at least 15-20 per cent area under natural farming and collect more data on it.
Calling for continuous monitoring of soil mediums at the institute level, he said such information will offer helpful insights when natural farming gains momentum.
