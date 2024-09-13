A wide-spread export demand pushed up orthodox tea prices in Kochi auctions. Prices of orthodox tea increased by ₹20/kg on average.

According to traders, several leaf grades were sold at above ₹300 in the auctions from the Nilgiri sector as well as in medium teas from other regions. They cited shortage of tea as the reasons for the prices to surge.

The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said the average price realisation was up at ₹215 compared to ₹195 in the previous week. The demand was wide-spread from exporters to CIS and Middle East countries. Upcountry exporters were also active. The quantity offered was 1,68,110 kg, with a sales percentage of 98. The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens was firm to dearer by ₹5 to ₹7. Medium whole leaves witnessed strong features and appreciated by longer margins of Rs5 to 10 and sometimes more.

95% of CTC offerings sold

In CTC leaf, the demand was strong with 95 per cent of the offered quantity of 58,673 kg being sold. High-priced Brokens and Fannings were firm and sometimes dearer, while the rest was dearer by ₹3 to ₹4.

There will not be any sales next week due to Onam holidays.

Onam demand also lifted CTC dust prices with good liquoring teas that were firm and sometimes dearer. The offered quantity was 7,01,815 kg, witnessing a 98 per cent sales. All blenders together absorbed 68 per cent of the total CTC quantity sold. High-priced teas were irregular and lower, especially popular marks of South Kerala.

Orthodox dust market was dearer with 100 per cent sales out of the offered quantity of 3500 kg. Exporters and upcountry buyers absorbed a small quantity sold.