A wide-spread export demand pushed up orthodox tea prices in Kochi auctions. Prices of orthodox tea increased by ₹20/kg on average.
According to traders, several leaf grades were sold at above ₹300 in the auctions from the Nilgiri sector as well as in medium teas from other regions. They cited shortage of tea as the reasons for the prices to surge.
The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said the average price realisation was up at ₹215 compared to ₹195 in the previous week. The demand was wide-spread from exporters to CIS and Middle East countries. Upcountry exporters were also active. The quantity offered was 1,68,110 kg, with a sales percentage of 98. The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens was firm to dearer by ₹5 to ₹7. Medium whole leaves witnessed strong features and appreciated by longer margins of Rs5 to 10 and sometimes more.
95% of CTC offerings sold
In CTC leaf, the demand was strong with 95 per cent of the offered quantity of 58,673 kg being sold. High-priced Brokens and Fannings were firm and sometimes dearer, while the rest was dearer by ₹3 to ₹4.
There will not be any sales next week due to Onam holidays.
Onam demand also lifted CTC dust prices with good liquoring teas that were firm and sometimes dearer. The offered quantity was 7,01,815 kg, witnessing a 98 per cent sales. All blenders together absorbed 68 per cent of the total CTC quantity sold. High-priced teas were irregular and lower, especially popular marks of South Kerala.
Orthodox dust market was dearer with 100 per cent sales out of the offered quantity of 3500 kg. Exporters and upcountry buyers absorbed a small quantity sold.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.