Widespread export demand has lifted the rates of orthodox tea in Kochi auctions, realising a ₹4 per kg rise in average prices.

According to traders, strong demand was noticed from exporters to CIS and Middle East countries, while a fair demand from upcountry buyers in sale 39.

The quantity offered in orthodox 1,76,880 kg with a sales percentage of 88. The market for whole leaf was dearer, while the rest was sometimes lower. Medium whole leaf was firm to dearer, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart&Figgis said.

CTC leaf witnessed a strong demand with 100 per cent sales out of the offered quantity of 61,000 kg. Brokens and Fannings were dearer by ₹5-10 a kg and occasionally more with a useful support from Kerala and upcountry buyers.

The demand was strong in CTC dust with a sales percentage of 94 out of the offered quantity of 7,90,867 kg. The average price realisation was up ₹2 at ₹166.28. Low medium and plainer teas witnessed strong feature and appreciated by longer margins of ₹5-10 and occasionally more. All blenders together absorbed 68 per cent of the total CTC quantity sold.

In orthodox dust, primary grades was firm to dearer, while secondaries were lower. The quantity offered was 15,500 kg, witnessing a 100 per cent sales. Exporters and upcountry buyers absorbed a small quantity of orthodox dust sold.