Export of coconuts and related products likely to touch record high on activated carbon shipments

Exports are all set to cross ₹3,000 crore by the end of current fiscal on rising shipments

India’s coconut and product exports have displayed a record performance in the first eight months of the current fiscal, fetching a revenue of ₹2,310 crore despite the Covid pandemic.

Official sources in the Coconut Development Board attributed the achievement to increased exports of activated carbon that helped India to emerge as a major player in international markets. The shipment of this product during the period ending December was over one lakh tonnes at a value of ₹1,499 crore.

Of this, the US procured more than half of the quantity followed by Sri Lanka, Germany, Russia and China. During the eight months period, the growth in activated carbon exports was 21 per cent in quantity and 36 per cent in value.

With this rising trend, the sources told BusinessLine that the country’s coconut and product exports are all set to cross ₹3,000 crore by March 31. Coconut and product exports in 2020-2021 was ₹2,295 crore.

Price factor

VM Abdul Kahar, Director, IndCarb Activated Carbon Pvt Ltd in Palakkad, said higher production of good quality raw nuts has helped India to get increased acceptance for its activated carbon in global markets vis-a-vis other producing nations such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. The product, which is competitively priced, is mainly used for purification of gold, water and air.

According to official sources, while charcoal is made by burning coconut shells, activated carbon is produced by the steam activation process in which the surface area of charcoal is enhanced manifold by increasing its absorption capacity. There are around 30 firms that are producing activated carbon and it is priced at $2 per kg.

Exports of fresh coconuts also did well during the period with a shipment of 31,593 tonnes, garnering an income of ₹123 crore. Coconut oil exports mainly to Gulf nations was 10,882 tonnes, registering revenue of ₹252 crore.

Import substitution

Copra shipment was 7,986 tonnes for a value of ₹91 crore. The price parity of Indian copra vis-a-vis global rates has facilitated industrial coconut oil manufacturers to increase their sourcing from the domestic market.

Earlier, the industry depended on imports from Indonesia. Against global copra price at $1000/tonne, Indian price is below $1200. Desiccated coconut exports also rose with 4,245 tonnes for a revenue of ₹70 crore.

Sources said there has been a 5-10 per cent rise in production of raw nuts this year mainly because of favourable agro climatic conditions in growing regions especially in Tamil Nadu which ensured a good yield. The trend is expected to continue throughout this year.