Export of onion seeds banned

The government has prohibited export of onion seeds with immediate effect responding to its reported shortage in the domestic market and rising prices of onions in the country.

“The export of onion seeds is prohibited with immediate effect. The provisions for Transitional Arrangement (Para 1.05 of the FTP 2015-20) shall not be applicable under this notification,” stated a notification circulated by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Thursday.

“Ensuring the availability of onion at affordable prices for consumers, the government bans export of onion seeds,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. Onion seeds have now been shifted from the restricted category to the prohibited category.