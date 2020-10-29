Agri Business

Export of onion seeds banned

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

Move aimed at ensuring availability of onions at affordable prices, says Goyal

The government has prohibited export of onion seeds with immediate effect responding to its reported shortage in the domestic market and rising prices of onions in the country.

“The export of onion seeds is prohibited with immediate effect. The provisions for Transitional Arrangement (Para 1.05 of the FTP 2015-20) shall not be applicable under this notification,” stated a notification circulated by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Thursday.

“Ensuring the availability of onion at affordable prices for consumers, the government bans export of onion seeds,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. Onion seeds have now been shifted from the restricted category to the prohibited category.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 29, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.