Export of soyameal down by 47%, raicebran extraction up by 10.4% in September

While the export of soyabean meal and rapeseed meal came down during September, that of ricebran extraction and castorseed meal increased.

Data available with Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India shows that India exported 1.83 lakh tonnes (lt) of oilmeals during September against 1.64 lt in August and 2.87 lt in September 2020.

Export of soyabean meal came down to 5,831 tonnes in September from 10,975 tonnes in August, recording a decline of 46.87 per cent. India had exported 68,576 tonnes of soyabean meal in September 2020.

Export of ricebran extraction went up to 80,188 tonnes in September from 72,638 tonnes in August, recording a growth of 10.39 per cent. The country had exported 32,068 tonnes of ricebran extraction in September 2020.

The overall export of oilmeals during April–September 2021 (Q3FY22) stood at 12.75 lt against 13 lt in the corresponding period of FY21.

Dampened soyabean meal exports

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA of India, said that the export of oilmeals during the first six months of FY2021-22 is marginally down due to lesser export of soyabean meal.

He said ricebran extraction is performing better due to larger demand from Vietnam and Bangladesh. India is currently outpriced for export of soyabean meal and unlikely to revive till the country gets the new crop in October-November.

He said the export of rapeseed meal is more or less the same as that of August due to higher shipment to South Korea, Thailand and Bangladesh. The export of rapeseed meal stood at 62,725 tonnes in September as against 63058 tonnes in August and 1.40 lt in September 2020.

Export of castorseed meal went up to 34,881 tonnes in September as against 18,160 tonnes in August and 45,483 tonnes in September 2020.

During the first six months of FY22, South Korea imported 3.37 lt of oilmeals (against 4.03 lt). This included 2.20 lt of rapeseed meal, 1.02 lt of castorseed meal and 15,381 tonnes of soyabean meal.

Vietnam imported 2.93 lt of oilmeals (1.92 lt) during April–September 2021. This included 2.33 lt of ricebran extraction, 58,307 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 1,448 tonnes of soyabean meal and 166 tonnes of groundnut meal.

Thailand imported 1.29 lt of (1.17 lt) oilmeals from India during the first six months of FY22. This included 1.16 lt of rapeseed meal, 9,816 tonnes of castorseed meal, 1,524 tonnes of soybean meal and 1,134 tonnes of ricebran extraction.

He said Bangladesh is sourcing rapeseed meal and ricebran extraction from India. It imported 2.11 lt of oilmeals (1.5 lt) from India during April–September 2021. This included 79,971 tonnes of ricebran extraction, 1.31 lt of rapeseed meal and 158 tonnes of soyabean meal.

During the first six months of FY22, Taiwan imported 48,073 tonnes of oilmeals (75,688 tons). This included 30,907 tonnes of castorseed meal, 14,434 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 2,346 tonnes of soyabean meal and 386 tonnes of groundnut meal.

He said the US imported 48,563 tonnes of oilmeals (1.15 lt) during April–September 2021. This included 47,719 tonnes of soyabean meal and 844 tonnes of rapeseed meal.