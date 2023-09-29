Export orders, especially from Iraq, Iran and Tunisia, boosted Kochi tea auction market, resulting in ₹4-5 per kg rise in prices.

According to traders, export orders rose due to clearances for trading in Indian rupee, facilitating buyers from Iraq to place more orders, while Iran shipments are mainly routed through Dubai.

The offered quantities in orthodox leaf were 3,07,791 kg, of which 81 per cent was sold. Exporters to West Asia and CIS countries were also active. There were also some upcountry enquiries.

The sold percentage in CTC leaf was 93 out of the offered quantity of 34,500 kg. Kerala and upcountry buyers were the main stakeholders, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

In CTC dust, the select best good liquoring and popular marks of Kerala was firm to dearer, while the rest was irregular and lower and witnessed lot of withdrawals. The quantity offered was 10,65,699 kg with a sales percentage of 81. Blenders together absorbed 63 per cent of the total CTC quantity sold.

Orthodox dust market was firm to dearer and the quantity offered was 4500 kg in which exporters and upcountry buyers absorbing small quantity.

