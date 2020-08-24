Exporters, upcountry buyers lift leaf tea prices at Kochi auctions

With exports to various destinations picking up and a robust upcountry buying, prices of leaf teas – both orthodox and CTC -- picked up at Kochi auctions.

Orthodox leaf sales witnessed a strong demand with 97 per cent of the offered quantity of 3,05,409 kg sold in sale 34. Nilgiri whole leaf was steady to firm and sometimes dearer. Brokens and Fannings from the same district appreciated by ₹5-10. Medium tippy grades, bolder brokens, secondary brokens and Fannings were higher by ₹10-20.

The good demand reflected in average price realisation which went up to ₹181 per kg against ₹166 in the previous week.

The CTC leaf also witnessed a strong demand and 95 per cent of the offered quantity of 97,377 kg was sold. A robust demand was forthcoming from upcountry buyers. The market for high-priced brokens and Fannings was steady to firm and sometimes dearer following quality. Medium and plainer teas witnessed a strong feature and dearer by ₹5-7 and sometimes more, the auctioneers Frobes, Ewart & Figgis said.