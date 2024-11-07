As the Tea Board issued notice to over 2,000 companies for defaulting on export returns, the country’s tea exporting community has welcomed the measure, saying this is the right move towards better compliance.

The Tea Board of India has issued notices to as many as 2,284 tea companies for failing to submit monthly export returns through the online portal for the last financial year. The Tea Board has asked the companies to submit their export returns every month mandatorily, failing which it will initiate necessary action as per the provisions.

Every business licensee registered with Tea Board must submit monthly export returns through the online portal. “It is, therefore, directed to submit the online monthly export return mandatorily every month failing which necessary action shall be initiated by Tea Board as per the provisions,” Tea Board said in the notice.

“All compliance measures by Tea Board India are welcomed,” Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA) Chairman Anshuman Kanoria told businessline.

According to industry observers, this is the right move by the board towards better compliance and enforcement of the law.