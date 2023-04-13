Appemidi — the Geographical Indication (GI) tagged, unique tender pickling mango variety from Karnataka — holds great export potential, which needs to be tapped to boost the growers’ income, experts said.

At the Appemidi Mango Diversity Fair, 2023, R Ravindra, General Manager, APEDA Southern Region, said campaigning and promotion were required to promote this unique variety overseas. APEDA proposes to showcase the Appemidi mangoes along with the other GI products to the global consumers, he said.

Though exports of Appemidi pickles are taking place, there is no separate data for the product as it is clubbed with other pickles, he said.

The Appemidi Mango Diversity Fair, 2023, was organised by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticulture Research in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Horticulture, APEDA, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Right Authority (PPV&FRA), Karnataka Science and Technology Academy.

SV Suresha, Vice-Chancellor, UAS-Bengaluru, appreciated the efforts of IIHR scientists in preserving this important natural gift. Appemidi, being GI-tagged, natural, and organic, through value addition, can double the income of farmers and generate off-time employment for farm women.

The demand for these pickling mangoes, which are largely grown in Sirsi, Sagar, Siddapur and Thirthahally region of Karnataka, varies from 4,000-5,000 tonnes per year, translating into more than ₹100 crore per year.

Since the supply of Appemidi meets just 10 per cent of the market demand, they are often mixed with the ordinary tender mangoes. Considering the huge market potential and the dearth of fruit supply, the Appemidi mangoes need attention for their long-term conservation. ICAR-IIHR, Bengaluru, has surveyed, collected and conserved more than 250 accessions of Appemidi mangoes.

VB Patel, ADG-Horticulture, ICAR, emphasised on the area expansion of Appemidi in Karnataka to meet the market demand and focus on research for product diversification.

