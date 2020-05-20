Extremely severe cyclone Amphan on home stretch, heads for landfall

Extremely severe cyclone Amphan, an erstwhile super cyclone, is now racing away on the home stretch over the North-West Bay of Bengal for making a landfall this afternoon/evening on the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is now issuing frequent updates on the powerful cyclone, said that it is now moving along at lightning speed compared to the laggardly pace in the beginning phase. It has already shifted to a North-North-East track that should position it for an eventful landfall along between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya (Bangladesh) close to the Sunderbans later this afternoon.

Latest coordinates

Amphan was located 10.30 am this morning at 120 km East of Paradip; and 150 km South-South-East of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and clocking wind speeds of 165-175 km/hr gusting to 190 km/hr. Some of cities along the coast experiencing tops winds (in km/hr) are: Paradip-94, Chandbali-80; Bhubaneshwar-35; Balasore-72; Puri-26; and Gopalpur-7 in Odisha.

Top wind speeds (km/hr) in West Bengal are Kolkata-22; Dumdum-20; Digha-18; Diamond Harbour-14; Haldia-18; and Canning-18. Rainfall reported (in cm) during the 24 hours ending this morning are: Paradip-25; Chandbali-8.7; Bhubaneshwar-7.1; Balasore-7.6: Puri-11.1; and Gopalpur-.8 in Odisha. Over West Bengal, these are Kolkata-0.5; Dumdum-.18; Digha-1.2; Diamond Harbour-3.2; Haldia-.8; and Canning-2.6.

Vertical wind shear up

As Amphan approaches the coast, it is coming under the influence of vertical wind shear (sudden change in wind speed and direction with height) at the upper levels that lop off the head of the storm tower. This compromises the window effect on top, which allows the storm to breathe in and out. The convection and cloud-building process that keeps the storm in good health, too has been impacted. Additionally, the torrential rain associated with the storm has cooled the surface waters, limiting the scope of evaporation/convection.

This would lead to another round of weakening as a very severe cyclone while crossing the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast buffeted by howling winds speeding up to 155-165 km/hr and gusting to 185 km/hr. The IMD has issued a warning of high winds clocking 100-110 km/hr gusting to 125 km/hr along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts till afternoon and over Balasore (all Odisha) till evening. The erstwhile super cyclone has mostly kept to the track and intensity projections projected by the IMD, making it one of the best in the business around the globe.