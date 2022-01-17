Faarms partners GB Pant varsity to sell seeds, inputs on its app

January 17

Agritech start-up Faarms signed a Memorandum of Understanding with G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, to market seeds and other inputs produced in collaboration with the varsity.

Farmers will get access to all new varieties of seeds and other inputs developed by or in collaboration with G.B. Pant University and first-hand knowledge from top scientists on the Faarms app, as part of the partnership.

Vice-Chancellor of G.B. Pant University, Tej Pratap, said, “G.B. Pant University is known to be the forerunner of India’s Green Revolution and our vision has always been to empower our farmers. It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with a new-age start-up like Faarms who has been genuinely helping the farmers by introducing 360-degree solutions through various initiatives”.

Co-founders of Faarms, Taranbir Singh and Alok Duggal, said, "Our association with G.B. Pant University will take us a step closer to achieving our dream of empowering the farmers of our country by offering them with quality seeds and other commodities and supporting with farm related knowledge from top scientists.”

Single point e-commerce platform

Faarms aims to be a single point e-commerce platform for farmers for all farming related inputs and products from seeds, agrochemicals, value-added products, animal feed, among others.

Currently, Faarms is in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujrat & MP and entering North East and the South by next year.

It has recently signed an MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) under which FAARMS will have access to warehouses across India that will help the company deliver seeds, agrochemicals, biofertilizers, poultry and cattle feed and other value-added products to the interiors on time.