Faarms partners Reliance General to offer insurance to farmers

Premium cycles have been structured around the harvest season for the convenience of farmers

Agri-tech start-up Faarms in association with Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. (RGICL) has introduced customised digital insurance solutions for the rural population especially the farmers.

Under this collaboration, not just the farmers but any individual from rural areas can conveniently access and choose from a range of health and cattle insurance on the Faarms app at the touch of a button on their smartphones, Faarms said in a statement.

The features and offerings of the insurance products are specially customised by Reliance General Insurance keeping in mind the insurance requirements of the farmers. For instance, the premium cycles of these products have been structured around the harvest season to enable farmers to pay their insurance premiums conveniently. This will allow farmers to reap the benefits of uninterrupted insurance coverage, Faarms said..

Faarms is a single point e-commerce platform for all farming related inputs from seeds, agrochemicals, machinery and animal feed and is connected to farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujrat and Madhya Pradesh.