The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) has achieved all time high profit of ₹281.59 crore during the first half of the financial year 2022-23 as against ₹76.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

FACT has also achieved record turnover of ₹3,275 crore during the first half of the financial year 2022-23. The turnover for corresponding period of the previous year was ₹1,574 crore.

The company recorded a net profit of ₹144.60 crore in the second quarter of FY2022-23 compared to ₹36.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The turnover was ₹1,960.36 crore in the quarter against ₹808.19 crore in the same quarter last year.

This result was achieved by improving the operational efficiency and sourcing of raw material by entering into long term agreement for supply, a company release said.

