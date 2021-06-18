FACT posts ₹352-crore operational profit in FY21

The public sector FACT has achieved an all-time high operational profit of ₹352 crore and PBIT of ₹597 crore in FY 21.

During the year, the company has recorded a turnover ₹3,259 crore against ₹2,770 crore during the previous year.

In a press statement, the company said it has facilitated total fertiliser sale of 13.50 lakh tonnes, which is a record in the last 20 years. Factamfos production of 8.61 lakh tonnes is an all-time high, surpassing the previous best of 8.45 lakh tonnes during 2019-20. Ammonium sulphate production of 2.46 lakh tonnes is all-time high, surpassing the previous record of 2.38 lakh tonnes in 2000-01.

The sale of Factamfos was 9.23 lakh tonnes, overtaking the previous record of 8.46 lakh tonnes in 2000-01. Ammonium sulphate sale was 2.51 lakh tonnes, surpassing the previous record of 2.50 lakh tonnes in 2000-01.

Factamfos production at FACT Cochin Division was 6.46 lakh tonnes, exceeding the previous best of 6.41 lakh tonnes in 2019-20. Factamfos production of Udyogamandal Complex (2.15 lakh tonnes) is also all-time high record surpassing the previous best of 2.07 lakh tonnes in 2000-01. All time high City Compost sale was high at 13,238 tonnes) for the year (the previous best was 13,103 tonnes during 2018-19)

The import of six parcels Muriate of Potash (MOP) at 1.61 lakh tonnes, which is also a record.

The momentum in production and marketing front is expected to continue during the financial year 2021-22 as well, the release said.

FACT has scheduled the restart of Caprolactam operations in August. The maintenance activities, installing of online effluent monitoring facilities and trial run of the plant have already been successfully completed. The resumption of operations of plant is expected to increase its turnover by ₹500 crore and profit in the current financial year.