Fall armyworm infestation in maize flares up in North, rains keep a check on the pest in South

Fall armyworm (FAW), the dreaded pest bothering maize growers in recent years, has resurfaced in northern growing areas, triggering concerns for farmers during the current kharif season. Continuous rains, on the other hand, have kept a check on the infestation in the southern States. In fact, in states such as Gujarat, the pest is also seen infesting the fodder crops.

“Though FAW infestation is manageable, it is still a matter of concern in Punjab this year,” said Sujay Rakshit, Director, ICAR- Indian Institute of Maize Research. Punjab accounts for a little over 1 per cent of the country’s maize production of over 30 million tonnes.

From Karnataka to other parts

FAW, which appeared first in Karnataka maize crop in 2018 has spread across other growing regions throughout the country, burdening the farmers with higher cultivation costs. Farmers have to incur an additional cost of ₹2,500-3,000 per acre to tackle this infestation by taking up multiple sprays, Rakshit said.

FAW is active across the northern maize growing States right from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal, and it could impact production by 5-10 per cent in the affected regions, he said.

Lured by higher prices, farmers have expanded the area under maize this kharif season in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Himachal and Odisha. However, in Uttar Pradesh maize farmers have shifted to paddy in view of FAW. The total area under maize as of August 18 stood at 80.18 lakh hectares (lh) compared with 79 lh during the same period a year ago.

Bhagirath Chaudhary, Director, South Asia Biotechnology Centre, said FAW has resurfaced and is causing heavy damage to maize in northern maize growing region. FAW infestation is also seen in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Doing away with NOCs

“It is also damaging commercial maize, baby corn and sweet corn and is emerging as a big pest of maize for silage and animal feed. Farmers are left with no choice but to take up pesticide sprays that will increase their cultivation costs,” Chaudhary said.

However, in Karnataka, a key kharif maize-producing state, the infestation is seen under control due to continuous rains. “FAW infestation has reduced now due to the weather factor. Due to the continuous rains, the pest is not able to multiply to the extent needed. Also, due to the prevailing weather conditions, there are a lot of other diseases such as fungal and bacterial infections coming on to the insect itself, thereby reducing the infestation. While there are some instances of FAW being reported, but it is not completely wiped out,” said A N Shylesha, Principal Scientist, Entomology at the ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR). Maize responds very well to moisture and the crop condition is good, he added.

Further, Chaudhary said State governments remain hostile to conducting field experiments of alternate and effective biotech traits which can provide full protection to FAW. “The Centre must work out an arrangement to carry out field trials of FAW resistant maize, which is delayed in absence of no objection certificate (NOC) from States. The NOC business must be done away with to facilitate research and experiment of FAW resistant maize varieties,” Chaudhary added.