Fall in turmeric arrivals

There was reduced arrival of turmeric in Erode market on Wednesday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,503-7,269 a quintal and root variety at ₹6,060-7,009. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,089-7,294 and root variety at ₹5,869-6,900. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,397-7,525 . The root variety was sold at ₹5,877-6,812. Our Correspondent