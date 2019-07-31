Agri Business

Fall in turmeric arrivals

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Fall in turmeric arrivals

There was reduced arrival of turmeric in Erode market on Wednesday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,503-7,269 a quintal and root variety at ₹6,060-7,009. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,089-7,294 and root variety at ₹5,869-6,900. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,397-7,525 . The root variety was sold at ₹5,877-6,812. Our Correspondent

Published on July 31, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Falling cotton yarn exports worry textile industry