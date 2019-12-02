Agri Business

Fall in turmeric arrivals

Our Correspondant Erode | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

 

No turmeric sales took place at Regulated Marketing Committee (RMC) as there was a drastic fall in arrivals.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard,finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-6,409 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,211-6,003. Of the 436 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 183 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, 28 bags of finger turmeric were kept for sale and no one placed tender for the same and no bag was sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,211-5,899 and root variety at ₹5,428-6,330. Of the arrival of 115 bags, only eight bags were sold.

 

Published on December 02, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Calamity-struck J&K apple growers demand special assistance of ₹1,000 crore