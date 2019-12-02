Fall in turmeric arrivals

No turmeric sales took place at Regulated Marketing Committee (RMC) as there was a drastic fall in arrivals.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard,finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-6,409 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,211-6,003. Of the 436 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 183 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, 28 bags of finger turmeric were kept for sale and no one placed tender for the same and no bag was sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,211-5,899 and root variety at ₹5,428-6,330. Of the arrival of 115 bags, only eight bags were sold.