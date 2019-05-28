FAO identifies ‘global revolution in tea culture’ for market expansion

The FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea has identified ‘global revolution in tea culture’ as a driving force to augment the tea market and hence the price.

In its paper on emerging trends in tea consumption, it said that consumers and retain operators are engaged in a ‘global revolution in tea culture’ including beverage-based foodservice concepts, new and healthier culinary options and a rise of ‘out-of-home consumption.

The new, major retail outlets are attracting young people. The growing retail sector is catering for new preferences by offering a range of teas from different origins, with a variety of flavours, often coming in unusual combinations and customised varieties, the FAO has said.

Faster and more convenient ways of preparing tea are also driven by new consumption gadgets and forms of packaging. Numerous alternatives to the traditional teabag have been developed. Some alternatives, such as instant teas, are becoming increasing customary. Alternatives to the classic teabag such as tea sachets and capsules are promoting consumption, further helped by the emergence of experimental teas and new flavours, the FAO noted.

Young people, representing a major and rapidly growing segment of the market are continuously searching for personal experiences with fashionable products including the integration of gourmet quality tea into their overall lifestyle.

For some, tea has become a conspicuous form of consumption.

Many enjoy speciality teas and show great interest in learning about the beverage that is consumed in the sophisticated environment of specialty teashops and exclusive restaurants, the FAO has disclosed.